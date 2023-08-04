Attacks on public education are well deserved. The nation's report card for 2022 states 12% of all 11th graders are proficient in American history and 22% are proficient in civics. Whoopee. Isn't that special? Similar results for public students appear in states from coast to coast. Students in big cities are doing the worst, and those are the students who need high performing schools the most. New Jersey spends a phenomenal $29,000/yr on every K-12 public ed student. Go check out the dismal stats in Newark, Jersey City and Camden. Worse than TUSD.