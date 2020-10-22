Letter: US: Russian State Sponsored Hackers targeting state, local networks: An Act of War!!

If Government Officials have hard evidence that Russian State sponsored groups are hacking the US Electoral Process and stealing data, this evidence must be turned over to Congress without delay. Congress must consider this an Act of War. The US must respond in kind with the complete disruption/destruction of the Russian Electronic/Online Line Communication System!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
