 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: US: Russian State Sponsored Hackers targeting state, local networks: An Act of War!!
View Comments

Letter: US: Russian State Sponsored Hackers targeting state, local networks: An Act of War!!

If Government Officials have hard evidence that Russian State sponsored groups are hacking the US Electoral Process and stealing data, this evidence must be turned over to Congress without delay. Congress must consider this an Act of War. The US must respond in kind with the complete disruption/destruction of the Russian Electronic/Online Line Communication System!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News