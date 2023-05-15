Based on an AP April 7, 2022 articles, ESI energy, one of the largest U.S. providers of renewable energy pleaded guilty to criminal charges and was ordered to pay over $8 million in fines and restitution after at least 150 eagles were killed at its wind farms in eight states, federal prosecutors said. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service study concluded that golden eagle deaths “will likely increase in the future” because of wind energy development and other human activities. Not only bald eagles but, according to a 2021 article by Joel Merriman, a former Bird-Smart Wind Energy Campaign Director for the American Bird Conservancy, who assessed three studies published between 2013 and 2014, the average bird fatality per year varies from 234,000 to more than 573,000. I guess “clean energy” trumps wildlife protection.