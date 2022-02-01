Letter: US Senate Filibuster

Because Senator Krysten Sinema did not support blowing up the Senate filibuster to pass legislation federalizing US election management, she received harsh, and even threatening, criticism from members of her own (Democrat) party.
Since those who predict political future now suggest the Democrat Party is in serious danger of losing the Senate and the House in the 2022 mid-term elections, Senator Sinema decision demonstrates admirable wisdom. Destroying the Senate filibuster now (2022) will surely boomerang against her Party when Congress reconvenes in January 2023, following the mid-term elections, if, as forecast, the Democrat Party loses the Senate.
P.S. I am a registered Independent
Alan Kohl
Northwest side
