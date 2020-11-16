Letter: US Senate

"Biden’s Policy Agenda Rests Heavily on Senate Outcome," reads a headline in a national newspaper. Let us hope that at least some Republican senators, now freed from the yoke of our outgoing president, will take the time and opportunity to consider Biden proposals in light of what might be best for the nation rather than following lockstep the dictates of the past.
Gerard Ervin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
