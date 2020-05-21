Letter: US SENATE

It seems to me Americans should hold GOP senators accountable in November. Each and every one of them (save one) had a chance to rid this nation of the despotic lying corrupt and incompetent President and failed to obey their own oaths of office when they did not vote to impeach Trump. He has done exactly what Adam Schiff predicted and the nation is much worse off for it. Each one of these Republican senators have betrayed America and spit on their own oaths of office "to protect and defend the constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and Domestic. They all need to be replaced! That includes appointed senators like the one in Arizona.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!