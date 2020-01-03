Letter: US Senators should conduct a Real Trial
View Comments

Letter: US Senators should conduct a Real Trial

As a former Trial Judge I have conducted hundreds of real jury trials. The US Senate must conduct a real trial.

A real trial has witnesses, documents and an impartial jury. No one in a real trial “coordinates” with the Jury. An impartial juror never announces their vote before hearing evidence.

A fake trial minimizes documents and excludes or eliminates witnesses. A fake trial allows the jury to determine what evidence to consider. A fake trial allows the Jury to coordinate with the defendant. A fake trial allows a juror to announce their vote before hearing evidence or even convening as a jury!

The United States Senate is the highest jury in America with the power to remove a federal official from office. The current President is subject to a Senate Trial. Will the Senate trial be FAKE or REAL?

Call or write Senators Sinema and McSally and urge them to conduct a real trial with witnesses and documents when considering the removal of the current President.

Bert Gustafson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

Curious that a writer uses "national security" as a reason for supporting Hudbay's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocks the proposed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News