Letter: US Senators should conduct a Real Trial

As a former Trial Judge I have conducted hundreds of real jury trials. The US Senate must conduct a real trial.
A real trial has witnesses, documents and an impartial jury. No one in a real trial “coordinates” with the Jury. An impartial juror never announces their vote before hearing evidence.
A fake trial minimizes documents and excludes or eliminates witnesses. A fake trial allows the jury to determine what evidence to consider. A fake trial allows the Jury to coordinate with the defendant. A fake trial allows a juror to announce their vote before hearing evidence or even convening as a jury!
The United States Senate is the highest jury in America with the power to remove a federal official from office. The current President is subject to a Senate Trial. Will the Senate trial be FAKE or REAL?
Call or write Senators Sinema and McSally and urge them to conduct a real trial with witnesses and documents when considering the removal of the current President.
Bert Gustafson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.