Letter: US Sends B-52s over the Mideast to Warn Iran

On Sunday two B-52 bombers flew over the Mideast to warn Iran, or “deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the US military’s commitment to security in the region.” It takes some nerve for the US to ‘warn’ a country it surrounds with military bases not to act in its own self-interest. Since 1953 when the US and UK overthrew the democratically elected government of Mohammad Mossadegh our actions with regard to Iran have been belligerent and self serving. [1] When we supported the Shah, Iran was a dictatorship whose CIA-backed SAVAK police terrorized its citizens.[2] Since the 1979 Iranian Revolution our Mideast policies have been to destroy or degrade any power (first Iraq, now Iran) we fear might dominate the region.[3] But Iran is not the primary aggressor there —nor the primary threat to its stability. US wars and constant military intervention are what repeatedly set the stage for a region in constant crisis. [4]
Jennifer Loewenstein
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.