Letter: US should stop supporting unjust actions by Israel

I hope that Ann Kirkpatrick will become a co-sponsor of H.R. 2590 Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act, introduced by Representative Betty McCollum (D-MN). This bill will ensure my taxpayer dollars do not fund the Israeli government's harm of Palestinian people, down to imprisoning and torturing Palestinian children to stealing and destroying Palestinian property. We must oppose human rights violations and we must implement accountability to be certain that our opposition means something. Without accountability, how can we sure human rights are being protected? The idea that my taxpayer money is going towards funding the Israeli government's crimes and human rights violations is sickening. The U.S. should do better.
Darian Bemis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.