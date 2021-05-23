 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: US should stop supporting unjust actions by Israel
View Comments

Letter: US should stop supporting unjust actions by Israel

  • Comments

I hope that Ann Kirkpatrick will become a co-sponsor of H.R. 2590 Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act, introduced by Representative Betty McCollum (D-MN). This bill will ensure my taxpayer dollars do not fund the Israeli government's harm of Palestinian people, down to imprisoning and torturing Palestinian children to stealing and destroying Palestinian property. We must oppose human rights violations and we must implement accountability to be certain that our opposition means something. Without accountability, how can we sure human rights are being protected? The idea that my taxpayer money is going towards funding the Israeli government's crimes and human rights violations is sickening. The U.S. should do better.

Darian Bemis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News