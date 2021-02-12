Letter: US Unemployment Fraud

Re: the Feb. 6 article "Tax forms help reveal extent of US unemployment fraud."
Hopefully people read this article regarding huge numbers of people nationwide who are receiving 1099-G forms for Pandemic unemployment benefits they did not apply for or receive. Everyone needs to check their mail carefully, even with a different state of residence, to make sure they are not a victim and then to report the fraud..
We have not received a 1099-G yet, but did receive a bona fide letter from Kentucky's Office of Unemployment Insurance which said my husband is eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and gave the amount. It showed the last 4 digits of his SSN, which we give out only if it is absolutely necessary. Hints that this was an attempt by someone to use his identity were a slightly incorrect address: the street address used twice, no city, and an error in the full zip code. His name was also not as it is used for filing. I have already filed a fraud report with Kentucky.
Georgianna Murphy
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.