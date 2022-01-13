 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: US would be more happy with more people?
In the January 3 issue, Tyler Cowen argues that the US would be better off with a higher population growth rate. I disagree. Well, maybe happier, but not better off.

Mr. Tyler dismisses the argument that increased population is harmful to the environment by arguing that more people can find more solutions. But the obvious solution is that a smaller population could consume fewer resources and create less waste.

He also gives the example of cities with declining populations not being as "exciting." However, I suspect these cities are suffering the loss of a major employer which resulted in both the declining population and lack of excitement. The population loss is an effect, not a cause.

I'm fine with migration, though I suspect the planet's population is excessive.

There is probably some optimum population where we have the advantages of scale, skill specialization, etc. yet do not overburden the environment. We should strive for that.

Harold Hallikainen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

