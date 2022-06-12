Letter: USA not civilized

Several recent letters expressing outrage at the latest mass murder have said "we are a civilized country". We are?

A country whose politicians are beholding to the gun lobby, choosing its support and contributions over the lives of schoolchildren, is not civilized. Recall the events of Jan. 6, 2021 - who can say that is representative of a civilized country, when an outgoing president refuses to accept election results and sets a deadly coup into motion? The massacre of innocent people, even little schoolchildren, over and over and over is not indicative of a civilized nation.

Every politician fighting against sensible gun control and the ban of assault weapons should have had to view the bodies of the latest group of murdered children, much like some German citizens were made to view the concentration camp horrors once they were liberated. Maybe that might get through to them, though very possibly it would not.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

