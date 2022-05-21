 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: USA, third world Country?

  • Comments

Watching the News unfold before our very eyes, it is undeniable that the current Administration is deliberately destroying the USA. For eight years, Biden was Obama's useful idiot in his quest to transition our Country into a third world Country. And, he was partially successful! Now, still serving as the useful idiot, Biden has accelerated that goal by many times over in less than two years!! This cannot be gross Stupidity. It MUST be deliberate!! The folks pulling the strings in this administration should be tried for Treason!! They all swore to uphold the Constitution and all have betrayed their oath!

Jerry Hutchison

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our child…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News