Letter: USA, third world Country?

I have to agree with what this letter writer said about our country becoming a Third- World country. I don't believe president Biden fully understands what his administration has done to this country. I believe the president is no longer capable of leading but is being led by others that are taking advantage of the power of the presidency to promote their own agendas. I'm not sure it can be fixed even if the president is removed from office. When you understand the line of secession should the president be removed, then you will understand the term "jumping out of the frying pan into the fire" Lets us hope we can restore reason and common sense in this administration before the damage goes to far.