 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: USA Today poll: Joe Biden at 33% approval rating
View Comments

Letter: USA Today poll: Joe Biden at 33% approval rating

  • Comments

On January 12, USA Today revealed a national poll showing Joe Biden having a dismal 33% approval rating. He has low numbers for handling the economy and Covid, the latter of which during the campaign, he repeatedly promised to end. Biden promised to be a unifier and bring people together. He ran as a moderate and on his 36 years in the Senate as an 'institutionalist', where he vigorously defended the Filibuster, that he now wants to change. But Biden has been a divider of people. He has completely embraced the leftist agenda. He comes across as a mean old grumpy white guy, who should be in a retirement home somewhere. He ignores the continued chaos at the border happening under his watch. The Senate is split at 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Democrats in the House have a slim majority. That dictates a situation for compromise, not one partisan party ramming through legislation that would cause an upheaval to our social, economic and election systems.

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News