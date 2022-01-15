Letter: USA Today poll: Joe Biden at 33% approval rating

On January 12, USA Today revealed a national poll showing Joe Biden having a dismal 33% approval rating. He has low numbers for handling the economy and Covid, the latter of which during the campaign, he repeatedly promised to end. Biden promised to be a unifier and bring people together. He ran as a moderate and on his 36 years in the Senate as an 'institutionalist', where he vigorously defended the Filibuster, that he now wants to change. But Biden has been a divider of people. He has completely embraced the leftist agenda. He comes across as a mean old grumpy white guy, who should be in a retirement home somewhere. He ignores the continued chaos at the border happening under his watch. The Senate is split at 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Democrats in the House have a slim majority. That dictates a situation for compromise, not one partisan party ramming through legislation that would cause an upheaval to our social, economic and election systems.
Stella Murphy
Midtown
