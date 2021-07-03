 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: USAA ads on Tucker Carlson
View Comments

Letter: USAA ads on Tucker Carlson

  • Comments

I believe a free and open society needs a variety of news networks that report the news from different perspectives. As an Army veteran, the daughter of a veteran, and an attorney, I believe the First Amendment is sacrosanct. I was raised to believe we fight, whether on the battlefield or the court room to preserve this right. However, I also believe I do not have to financially support views that I find abhorrent. As a child, I remember my father being spit on at my great-grandmother’s funeral when he told a woman he was on orders for Vietnam. I believe Tucker Carlson has metaphorically spit on the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and has shown disrespect for military members and veterans. I am appalled that USAA, a members’ organization, that represents military personnel and veterans, supports this disrespect to our military. Carlson and Fox have a right to their opinions. I also have a right not to financially support their views.

Anna Dolak

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 29

  • Updated

OPINION: Water for wildlife and the changes at the Pima County Attorney's Office are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 27
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 27

  • Updated

OPINION: The state of Arizona is on fire, some letter writers suggest cancelling fireworks and opting for other alternatives. What are your thoughts? Write a letter and submit it at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 28
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 28

  • Updated

OPINION: Solar, voting rights, wildfires, Universal Basic Income proposition and more are the subjects of the day. Share your opinion on these and other subjects but submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News