Letter: USAG Merrick Garland cites rule of law in Bannon indictment

On Friday afternoon, USAG Merrick Garland announced a two count federal indictment against Steve Bannon for Contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over subpoenaed documents and testify before the January 6 House Committee. Garland's press release stated, "Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the Department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law," Really? How has Garland applied the "rule of law" to 1.7 million people who have attempted to illegally enter the country in violation of federal law, specifically, 8 USC 1325 Improper Entry? Has he used the "rule of law" to federally prosecute any false asylum claims made by these people? What Garland has done, is to issue a USDOJ memo threatening to federally charge parents, who may become violent or threatening, at PTA meetings protesting CRT, which should be done by local law enforcement.
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.