Letter: USC and UCLA will fail in the Big Ten

Now that USC and UCLA have signed a contract to join the Big Ten, I hope the rest of the PAC stays together. Why? Because geography is destiny and soon there will be better recruiting possibilities for all other schools.

Los Angeles is a long way from the other Big Ten schools. Since only 2% of college football players make it to the NFL, there are 98% of players who are engineering, pre-med and pre-law students who will soon work-from-away most of their weekends during flights. These students GPAs will slip. They then will abandon USC and UCLA for closer schools like Arizona, Cal or even Washington State. (ASU athletics is a dumpster fire.)

USC and UCLA leaving is a great opportunity for the other schools. And with fewer college-level football athletes each year due to lower high school participation, it's to the PAC's advantage.

It is easier to take the athlete to the Big Ten instead of bringing the Big Ten to the athlete.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

