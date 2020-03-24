Letter: Use Ben Franklin technique to choose president

For all intents and purposes, the 2020 opponents for the presidency are set. It appears Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete for the job.
In school, I was taught to use the “Ben Franklin” technique in moments when I could not make a decision. When called upon for a decisive resolution, Franklin would take a piece of parchment (paper), draw a line 1 inch from the top across the width, and a line down the center, top to bottom. On the left side he would PROS; on the left CONS.
Try that with the two presidential candidates on two separate sheets of parchment — or paper. Make a list of 20 questions. See which one has the most pros and cons. Do this a day or so apart, in order not to be influenced by the memory of what you claimed for the other.
Which candidate has a calm demeanor? Intelligence? Experience? Positivity? Character? Trustworthiness? Empathy? Verifiable education? International background? Motivation?Tact? Takes responsibility? Is accountable? Understands people?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
