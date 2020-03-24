Letter: Use Ben Franklin technique to choose president
View Comments

Letter: Use Ben Franklin technique to choose president

For all intents and purposes, the 2020 opponents for the presidency are set. It appears Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete for the job.

In school, I was taught to use the “Ben Franklin” technique in moments when I could not make a decision. When called upon for a decisive resolution, Franklin would take a piece of parchment (paper), draw a line 1 inch from the top across the width, and a line down the center, top to bottom. On the left side he would PROS; on the left CONS.

Try that with the two presidential candidates on two separate sheets of parchment — or paper. Make a list of 20 questions. See which one has the most pros and cons. Do this a day or so apart, in order not to be influenced by the memory of what you claimed for the other.

Which candidate has a calm demeanor? Intelligence? Experience? Positivity? Character? Trustworthiness? Empathy? Verifiable education? International background? Motivation?Tact? Takes responsibility? Is accountable? Understands people?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Local-issues

Letter: Ballet Tucson

Thank you Ballet Tucson on two counts. First, you did not cancel your Spring Festival and second, you provided a spectacular and flawless perf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News