Letter: Use common sense to stop the slaughter

Stop handwringing over the Uvalde, TX massacre. Instead, grab tools we use to fight child pornography to track down and stop other incipient killers before they shoot.

Journalists discovered that the Texan teen terrorist had been online for years harassing girls around the world on social media platforms. Some had complained but most had suffered silently.

When he was old enough to buy military weapons, Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother, stole her vehicle and proceeded to a public school where he mowed down schoolchildren and their teachers as inept cops stood by cringing until brave federal government border patrollers ended the slaughter.

America must adapt its animus toward child molesters and apply law enforcement techniques that track down those criminals to seek out incipient domestic terrorists who telegraph their warped views and intentions and stop them before they’re able to spill a drop of blood as they vent their spleens.

This ain’t rocket science. Let’s do it!

Mort Ganeles

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

