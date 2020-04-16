Letter: Use it where most needed

The recent letter urging those who don't need the stimulus checks to send it where it is most needed reflects a conversation I had with my wife a few weeks ago. We would rather see it put to use by those who don't have the resources we have, instead of us spending it for something non-essential. I urge all those who can live without the extra cash to forward it to an individual or non-profit who can make better use of it.
Carl Boswell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
