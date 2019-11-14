Representative Jim Jordan seems to be most concerned in Hunter Biden’s appointment to a board of directors in the Ukraine where he received a lucrative stipend. Since this is now a topic of interest to him, he should also look into Nikki Haley’s appointment to the Boeing Company’s board at a stipend of $315,000.00/year. For some reason, I don’t think she has a lot of knowledge in the production of jet planes and flying them! But first, he probably wants to use his newfound sleuthing abilities to return to The Ohio State athletics department and see what really happened there before pursuing new investigations.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
