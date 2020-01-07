Letter: Use of email
Letter: Use of email

Recently, we received a group email from an East Coast friend, with perhaps 100 or more emails listed in the cc portion of the email. In addition to the likelihood that some or even most recipients would not necessarily like their email addresses shared with every other recipient, if a hacker were to gain access to any one recipient’s email, the hacker would then have access to every other person cc’d as long as the email resided in the hacked recipient’s account. PLEASE, if you wish to send a group email, send the email to yourself and bcc the recipients in your group. Then just you, the sender, and any single recipient are exposed to hacking and not the entire group of recipients. Our executive committee communicates with sections of our choir or the whole group using the bcc method. It's appreciated!

Richard Miller

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

