Letter: Use science to adapt Re: July 14 letter “Carbon pricing worth a look.”

I don’t deny that climate change is happening. It’s been happening since the earth was formed. The real question is how much is human caused and if that human caused change is significant? No one can answer that if they use all the data and not just what that supports their narrative.
Climate models are almost useless for predicting what’s going to happen in the future. Take any climate model and run it using the data we had as of 1980, it won’t reproduce the climate we’re having today.
Saying carbon emissions are a major contributor to climate catastrophes is untrue. There isn’t any data that supports that alarmist rhetoric. There are other reasons for these events. Carbon taxing isn’t going to solve anything but grow government.
A better way to solve these issues is to use “science” to pursue strategies to adapt mankind to what is happening. Humans have been adapting to their environment since God threw us out of the Garden.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
