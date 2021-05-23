 Skip to main content
Letter: Useful clarification
Letter: Useful clarification

DUH!...I totally missed the point that Mr Biden had “ascended to the White House as a Crisis Manager”, until your May 14 article from Associated Press on Hackers & gas stations clarified it.

The article is absolutely correct and Mr Biden is doing a great job as a “Crisis Manager”. Since he took office, the border is in crisis, Inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are on the rise across the country, that is where you can still get gas, food prices are on the rise, jobs are down, progress toward energy independence has stopped with the Keystone pipeline, war has resumed in the Middle East and China, Iran, North Korea, Russia are moving forward again with their hegemonial plans . Thank you for your useful clarification.

Aymon Maulandi

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

