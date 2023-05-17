Mr. Cohen-Joppa of the Nuclear Resister Organization suggests that the solution to climate warming is to store energy overnight. AZ Daily Star 5/16. But he does not say where it comes from. He states that nuclear power is reliable until it isn’t and cites Fukushima and Chernobyl. They were notable accidents, but only 31 died as a direct result of both. An earthquake caused Fukushima.It is certainly cheaper to refurbish a reactor than build it from scratch and it is cheaper to copy a design rather than start from scratch. Sailors on these ships have been safe for years, and the alternate fuel is just a different ratio of U235 to U238. . More than 200 ships powered by nuclear reactors have plied the seas since 1954 and no accidents have been reported. There are 439 worldwide Ditto. To paraphrase Mr. C-J, the wiser, cheaper and safer way to build our green future is the adaptation and use of the successful experiences of nuclear energy.