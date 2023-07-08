I knew we weren't helping the new president bring the nation together with our signs for Harris and Biden in our front yard. We took them down and bought a flag. We told our neighbors why we were suddenly waving the flag, in hopes they would join us. One did. Our street was still deeply divided into Those Displaying the Flag and Those Who Didn't. Old friends knocked on the door to see if we still lived here. They couldn't believe we had switched sides. What goes through the minds of delivery people or the AC helpers or the religious or political zealots-----Are they happy to see that they are visiting someone of similar beliefs to their own? Do they feel betrayed, or relieved, when they see the Biden Harris signs leaning against the wall in the hallway? We may not have brought our neighbors together, but we have shaken them up a bit.......given them something new to think about. And, we have grown very fond of Flaggy.