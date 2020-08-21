Letter: USPS--emergency

Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and everyone else in the US—we all depend on the United States Postal Service. Our society cannot function without it--businesses, health services, finances rely on the USPS to deliver prescriptions, statements, bills, and much more. To what lengths will Donald Trump go to stay in power? Whoever has supported this man in the past, please take a moment to think about where his actions to cripple the USPS will lead us. Our country has been laid low by a terrible disease, and now we see one of our most essential institutions threatened – for whose benefit? Ask yourself why this is happening, ask yourself what it will mean for all of us if the United States Postal Service is not supported by our government, Our senators,in particular, should be reminded of their responsibilities and that we elected them to keep our country functioning for all citizens. Keep the United States Postal Service working for the American people!
Wendy Reed
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
