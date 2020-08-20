Letter: USPS: A Public Utility

It is hard to believe that the US Postal Service (USPS) is now caught in a political tug of war. Like the phone, gas, electric, and water service entities, the USPS provides an essential service that is part of the fabric of our society. People depend on the mail to receive checks, pay bills, stay in touch with loved ones, and to carry out many other activities of daily life. This is especially true of people who may be shut-ins (many of us these days!) and/or who do not have ready access to email and the web. Fail to fund the USPS fully? Nonsense.
Gerard Ervin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
