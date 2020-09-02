 Skip to main content
Letter: USPS delays
Letter: USPS delays

Watching and listening to the Dejoy hearing I am concerned that Congress and Dejoy are talking cross purposes:

Mr. Dejoy constantly points to truck scheduling as his solution to fixing problems at the post office.

But it doesn't matter if the trucks are running on time if they are carrying old backlogged mail because the sorting machines are cut up in pieces and the employees in the sorting facility have had their overtime cut - so they can't sort to put it on the truck! Truck scheduling cannot help if the backlog is piling up on the sorting facility floor.

When asked about restoring overtime, Mr Dejoy stated that he restored it at the stations were mail is accepted. This is entirely different from restoring overtime in the sorting facility!

I wish the hearing had made clear his misdirection.

Jean Wylie

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

