Letter: USPS is already slowing delivery
Letter: USPS is already slowing delivery

Re: USPS PostMaster slowwing down mail delivery.

Based upon my most recent experiences, I have already seen a dramatic decrease in first class mailings. After going to my local Tucson post office and paying for extra stamps for a letter to my aunt in Connecticut, it took that correspondence 14 days to arrive in Waterford, Connecticut. Yesterday I received a first class card from my brother in New London, Connecticut which was posted six days ago, arriving here on February 22nd. At Christmas I spent money shipping a priority package which I was told would take 2 days; it took 5 days.

The dramatic slow down has begun. I am an avid supporter of the USPS, and I vote through the mail, as many of my family and friends do. We should be very concerned with this issue.

Pat McEreath

Tucson

Pat McElreath

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

