 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: USPS & Questions
View Comments

Letter: USPS & Questions

It is a FEDERAL CRIME to “…knowingly and willfully obstruct or retard the passage of the mail…” Postmaster DeJoy seems guilty.

Sorting machines process 36,000 pieces of barcoded mail PER HOUR – mail that includes sending/receiving bills, receiving checks and medications, allowing businesses to function efficiently and yes, processing ballots. Why have some 600 of these machines been removed? Where are they? How is barcoded mail now being sorted?

Besides being a mega donor, how did DeJoy get this most trusted job of Postmaster General? How is it that he has financial conflicts of interest to the tune of $30 MILLION? Is DeJoy another of the President's "best people?"

The USPS is in our Constitution and intended to be a service - not a money-making organization. Do other agencies such as Agriculture or our military make money? Why does Congress single out the USPS to prepay pension obligations 75 years in advance for a USPS employee?

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News