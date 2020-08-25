Letter: USPS & Questions

It is a FEDERAL CRIME to “…knowingly and willfully obstruct or retard the passage of the mail…” Postmaster DeJoy seems guilty.
Sorting machines process 36,000 pieces of barcoded mail PER HOUR – mail that includes sending/receiving bills, receiving checks and medications, allowing businesses to function efficiently and yes, processing ballots. Why have some 600 of these machines been removed? Where are they? How is barcoded mail now being sorted?
Besides being a mega donor, how did DeJoy get this most trusted job of Postmaster General? How is it that he has financial conflicts of interest to the tune of $30 MILLION? Is DeJoy another of the President's "best people?"
The USPS is in our Constitution and intended to be a service - not a money-making organization. Do other agencies such as Agriculture or our military make money? Why does Congress single out the USPS to prepay pension obligations 75 years in advance for a USPS employee?
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!