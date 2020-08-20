 Skip to main content
Letter: USPS Under Attack
I was glad to see the open letter to Senator McSally urging her to protect the U.S. Post Office in the August 10 Star edition. Trump and his cronies, fearing a loss in November election, are waging a campaign to sabotage mail-in voting (which is exactly how he votes himself) by saying without any proof whatsoever that mail in voting is ripe for fraud.

There were many, many letters to the editor encouraging the wearing of masks. I believe it helped. Now I hope there will be an onslaught of letters calling the war on the USPS by the Trump campaign what it is - a hoax!

Sally Reed

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

