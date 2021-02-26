Letter: USPS

Re: USPS PostMaster slowwing down mail delivery.
Based upon my most recent experiences, I have already seen a dramatic decrease in first class mailings.After going to my localTucson post office and paying for extra stamps fora letter to my aunt in Connecticut, it took that correspondence 14 days to arrive in Waterford, Connecticut. Yesterday I received a first class card from my brother in New London, Connecticut which was posted six days ago ,arriving here on February 22nd. At Christmas I spent money shipping a priority package which I was told would take 2 days; it took 5 days.
The dramatic slow down has begun.I am an avid supporter of the USPS, and I vote through the mail,as many of my family and friends do. We should be very concerned with this issue.
Pat McEreath
Tucson
Pat McElreath
Northwest side
