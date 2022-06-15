 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Utopian World Will Stop Gun Violence?

Re: the May 31 letter "Our national tragedy."

In this letter to the editor, they state that gun violence can be traced to a "destructive, evil path" that we have been on. The cause of this evil, destructive path is too much divorce, too many unwed mothers, too much pornography, and abortion. "Only when we return to God and His truth will (we) be able to fight this evil plaguing our nation." I agree that there are problems in our society, and that it would be better if we did not have too much divorce etc. But how do we achieve the ends he desires and still give people a degree of freedom that citizens crave? Mr. Moore, I believe, envisions a religious utopia, but how do we get all citizens to "return to God and his truth"? Force? Mr. Moore probably believes that we could at least limit pornography, so why can't we at least limit gun ownership? Then the "destructive, evil path" he talks about will be at least at little less destructive.

Tim Chamberlin

Oracle

