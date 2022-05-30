Letter: Uvalde Mass Shooting

I have always been a Steve Kerr fan ! He was a fabulous Basketball player and a coach with an incredible understanding of what is truly important in life! While on stage in a press conference some 80 miles from the latest edition of a mass killing where 18 children and 3 adults were senselessly slaughtered moments before by a gunman firing his automatic weapon at innocent children the assembled press was questioning him on his preparations for his next game! To his everlasting credit Coach Kerr lambasted the press for their utter lack of proportion and outrage for 18 dead school children! The press, with total indifference and lack of outrage, questioned how he planned for the next game! Kerr blasted them, and our inept legislators who ignore the wishes of 80% of voters choose to allow this slaughter to continue! If guns equaled safety Texas brimming with guns ought to be the safest state-it's NOT! Coach Kerr stalked off an example for all of us to VOTE!