 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Uvalde Mass Shooting

  • Comments

I have always been a Steve Kerr fan ! He was a fabulous Basketball player and a coach with an incredible understanding of what is truly important in life! While on stage in a press conference some 80 miles from the latest edition of a mass killing where 18 children and 3 adults were senselessly slaughtered moments before by a gunman firing his automatic weapon at innocent children the assembled press was questioning him on his preparations for his next game! To his everlasting credit Coach Kerr lambasted the press for their utter lack of proportion and outrage for 18 dead school children! The press, with total indifference and lack of outrage, questioned how he planned for the next game! Kerr blasted them, and our inept legislators who ignore the wishes of 80% of voters choose to allow this slaughter to continue! If guns equaled safety Texas brimming with guns ought to be the safest state-it's NOT! Coach Kerr stalked off an example for all of us to VOTE!

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News