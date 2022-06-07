 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Uvalde

Repeatedly we have heard how "...All it takes is a good guy with a gun to take out a bad guy with a gun."

So in Uvalde, Texas, the "good guys," with guns--police officers-- stood by , and waited and waited, failing to take out the bad guy while he proceeded to murder 21 children at school.

The refusal to address real possible approaches to shootings after shootings, after shootings, is beyond reprehensible.

Do not buy into the same old, nauseatingly repeated slogan. Wake up America.

Stuart A. Ulanoff

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

