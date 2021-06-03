 Skip to main content
Letter: Uyghurs
Letter: Uyghurs

In the United States today there are demonstrations by a small minority against the Jewish people. They single out them because they are Jews, as are the Israelis. The Palestinians fired rockets into another country and the Israelis had a right to defend its population. The Arab population in this country stood up and denounced the action of defending its population, where is the outrage against the Chinese who are putting the Muslim Uyghurs in concentration camps? Where is the United Nations condemning such action? Where is the congresswoman from Detroit? To be fair the Uyghur's should not be in the situation they are in Turkey discriminates again i's uyghur population and also bombs the Kurds where is the outrage?

sheldon feldman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

