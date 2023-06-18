The Op Ed by Sally Pipes is highly critical of Veterans health care at Veterans Hospitals and clinics. She advocates for Veterans to get care outside of the VA Healthcare System and she's critical of the care that Veterans have received in the past. I strongly disagree. She needs to talk to the Veterans who have received excellent care at our local VA Hospital here in Tucson. Outsourcing of Veterans Healthcare is not the answer and fully funding VA Hospitals and Clinics is.