Letter: Vaccinate Now

Jonathan Hoffman asks for reasons for vaccination mandates, but his article pushes individual choice. Your individual choice is fine until it interferes with another's choice. Your choice not to vaccinate puts others at risk for several reasons he ignored. The more the virus replicates the greater the chance of mutations, which could be more dangerous, like the Delta variant, or that are resistant to our vaccines. Unvaccinated people you are more likely to spread the virus to others even if they feel few affects. Those others may have serious illness or death, or just a mild case, but no one can tell which will happen to whom. We did not rid the earth of polio or smallpox by just letting each person decide to get vaccinated, or not. Where is your responsibility to your fellow citizens to stop this pandemic that has killed at least 630,000 of your fellow Americans? Those who get Covid will not have a "nice day". You can help prevent that.
Don Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.