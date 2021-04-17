 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Vaccinate" the climate!
View Comments

Letter: "Vaccinate" the climate!

  • Comments

Re: the April 6 article "Lessons from COVID could help with the climate."

I found this opinion particularly interesting because I’m currently reading "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by legendary businessman, Bill Gates.

Gates recognizes that, like COVID, climate change is a world-wide affliction that threatens everyone, everywhere. He understands the need for a globally-fair and fast policy for reducing carbon emissions.

Bill Gates embraces the powerful economic tool of “carbon pricing” because of its positive potential for both the economy and the environment.

“Carbon fee and dividend” bills, like HR 2307, can provide an estimated 70% of American households with payments to offset rising fossil fuel prices, while folks like Mr. Gates (who describes his own carbon footprint as “astronomical”) will bear a proportionately higher financial responsibility!

We need a “warp speed” cure for climate change. Please ask Senators Sinema and Kelly, Representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran to co-sponsor HR 2307.

Greg Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News