Letter: "Vaccinate" the climate!

Re: the April 6 article "Lessons from COVID could help with the climate."
I found this opinion particularly interesting because I’m currently reading "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by legendary businessman, Bill Gates.
Gates recognizes that, like COVID, climate change is a world-wide affliction that threatens everyone, everywhere. He understands the need for a globally-fair and fast policy for reducing carbon emissions.
Bill Gates embraces the powerful economic tool of “carbon pricing” because of its positive potential for both the economy and the environment.
“Carbon fee and dividend” bills, like HR 2307, can provide an estimated 70% of American households with payments to offset rising fossil fuel prices, while folks like Mr. Gates (who describes his own carbon footprint as “astronomical”) will bear a proportionately higher financial responsibility!
We need a “warp speed” cure for climate change. Please ask Senators Sinema and Kelly, Representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran to co-sponsor HR 2307.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.