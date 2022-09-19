Letter: Vaccination Coverage Opposition by GOP

I read with disbelief in today's Sept 8 Star that some Republican Senators are opposed to the Biden emergency relief funding bill in part because of the inclusion of funding for vaccination to prevent diseases including COVID and monkeypox. Apparently some senators including Roy Blunt of Missouri believe that Americans should pay their own way for such health services using their existing health care plans (if they have a plan at all). Do these elected officials not recognize the difference between a communicable disease such as COVID and a personal health issue such as cancer, diabetes, or heart disease? The former is a national issue, voluntarily decided to benefit the vaccination recipient as well as the general population from infection. The latter is a personal issue caused by lifestyle or genetic factors which do not directly affect the health of others. In my opinion, there needs to be a government incentive to encourage people with minimal or non existent health care plans to get vaccinated in order to prevent another pandemic outbreak.