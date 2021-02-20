Letter: Vaccination Efforts: Positive Comments

It’s time for positive comments about vaccine distribution. I commend Arizona/Pima County for efforts to establish facilities/procedures/personnel. Startup isn't perfect but solutions have been quickly devised and implemented. While Pima prepares and successfully rehearses other emergency responses, this is a new type of need.
I commend Trump’s decision to allow states to develop their own protocols. Our Federal system is a “great laboratory of democracy” allowing solutions that are unique to needs in each state and facilitating innovative solutions that would not emerge if some Washington bureaucrat mandated all the details. States can learn from each other’s successes and failures and more rapidly move to optimal procedures.
I discourage idle complaints but encourage constructive criticism. Complaints only promote negativism when we need more positive attitudes; constructive criticism identifies problems to address. When potential solutions are offered, it supplements the creative thinking of public officials.
Warren Hatcher
Marana
