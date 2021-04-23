 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccination Scam?
Letter: Vaccination Scam?

The current occupant of the Oval Office just announced he will cover the cost for small businesses to provide up to two weeks of paid time off to their employees so that they may be vaccinated and recover from the shot.

Thoughtful Americans realize that we can contract COVID and bounce back within those same 14 days, so this executive overreach has little to do with arresting the pandemic, rather merely transferring wealth from those who choose to work to those that don’t.

This is our great political divide.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

