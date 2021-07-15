Letter: Vaccination Turnaround

At the end of December 2020 then President Trump and his followers celebrated the rapid development of the vaccine against the Corona virus. They rightly praised this and the bold yet wise decision to pre purchase millions of doses before the emergency approval of the vaccine. This saved months as compared to waiting until approval before ramping up production. While appalled by many things the former President did, I laud these actions. So how is it that 7 months later Mr. Trump is silent about the vaccine even though he and his wife were secretly vaccinated in early January? Why is he not urging all Americans to be vaccinated? Why are his followers now brandishing all sorts of lies about the vaccine and are by far the largest group to be unvaccinated?
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.