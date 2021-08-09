 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccination
As COVID vaccinations have apparently peaked in this country here's an idea to generate vaccinations among the hold-outs and resisters. Biden will announce that since we now have a surplus, all unused remaining vaccines will be sent to Africa, India and other third world countries, most of which coincidentally are predominantly non-white. I wonder what increase in vaccinations we might see. Just wondering.

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

