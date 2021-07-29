Letter: Vaccination

Here we go, the unvaccinated are causing us all to go backward. What to do about ALL these ignorant selfish people. You make a federal vaccine mandate. Don’t let their supposed rights cloud the situation. Normal people want to move forward. Normal people care about the greater good. These anti-vaccine idiots are the same people who attacked the Capital on Jan. 6th. What was said in that hearing yesterday, was , these insurrectionists don’t care about this country, or the rest of us in it. Make a vaccine mandate, the hell with these absolute fools. When there’s a mad dog outside, we take care of it, no questions asked. Again, I say this loudly, to HELL with these selfish FOOLS!
Mary Bradley
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.