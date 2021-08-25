Letter: Vaccinations against COVID 19 virus

Recent letter writer Darian Qureshi has it right when it comes to treating anti-vaxers for COVID 19 and the Delta variant. They should sign a waiver denying treatment and be left to suffer their own decision. Don't hospitals honor DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) orders for terminal patients? If anti-vaxers are so against life-saving vaccines, why don't they sign DNT (Do No Treat) orders? As Darian pointed out in his letter, it would be a win-win for anti-vaxers whose prerogative against vaccination would be honored and hospitals would save valuable resources to help save lives of those who have been vaccinated yet still contact the virus.
B Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.