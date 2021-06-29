 Skip to main content
Letter: Vaccinations
Letter: Vaccinations

I've heard many reasons given for not getting vaccinated, "it's not FDA approved", "hasn't been tested", "it is being use by the government to put chips in us" and my personal favorite, "it causes people to become magnetized". Let me tell you being magnetized is great! You can keep your head in the sand, better than up that other smelly place, and make money. How's that you say, well you will be able to find all kinds of valuable stuff, like coins, rings, watches, and keys that you can take to the pawn shop and get cash for, then you will be able to use that cash to pay for your healthcare, or buy groceries, or maybe even pay your mortgage when you lose your job and and don't have that extra $300 that is putting on your table and keeping you from being homeless. So give the vaccination a try and earn a little extra money.

Greg Steed

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

