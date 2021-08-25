 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: VACCINATON
View Comments

Letter: VACCINATON

  • Comments

VACCINATIONS

You are not vaccinated, I respect your choice, I am vaccinated, please respect my choice ...

I'm vaccinated, not to please the government but:

*To Not die from Covid-19.

To NOT clutter a hospital bed if I get sick.

To go to a restaurant, go on holidays.

To have kids go back to school and play sports.

To protect us all.

No, I don't know what's in it - neither this vaccine, the ones I had as a child, nor in processed foods, including hot dogs, or other treatments, whether for cancer, AIDS, the vaccines we had as infants or children.

I also don't know what's in Ibuprofen, Tylenol, or other meds,...

There's a lot of things I don't know and never will…

I just know one thing: life is short, to short.

I've been vaccinated for Mumps, Measles, Rubella, Polio, Chicken Pox, and others, we trusted the science and never had to suffer through or transmit any of said diseases ... What about you?

HAL BROWN

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rebellion

Trump backers storm the Capitol, refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated, and won't accept election results. I long for the days when it was th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News