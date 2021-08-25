Letter: VACCINATON

VACCINATIONS
You are not vaccinated, I respect your choice, I am vaccinated, please respect my choice ...
I'm vaccinated, not to please the government but:
*To Not die from Covid-19.
To NOT clutter a hospital bed if I get sick.
To go to a restaurant, go on holidays.
To have kids go back to school and play sports.
To protect us all.
No, I don't know what's in it - neither this vaccine, the ones I had as a child, nor in processed foods, including hot dogs, or other treatments, whether for cancer, AIDS, the vaccines we had as infants or children.
I also don't know what's in Ibuprofen, Tylenol, or other meds,...
There's a lot of things I don't know and never will…
I just know one thing: life is short, to short.
I've been vaccinated for Mumps, Measles, Rubella, Polio, Chicken Pox, and others, we trusted the science and never had to suffer through or transmit any of said diseases ... What about you?
HAL BROWN
East side